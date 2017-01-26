By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to start implementing the credit transfer programme.

Dr Matiang’i said the guidelines will allow seamless movement of students in both public and private universities.

“A student will be able to move to another university and complete his or her studies without any hindrance. It will also help in utilisation of available expertise effectively,” the CS said on Wednesday during the first chancellor’s conference at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (Cats) allows harmonisation of academic programmes for easy movement of students from one institution to another.

The East Africa Community this month is expected to roll out the credit transfer scheme that will enable students in the region to transfer to other institutions of higher learning in the five partner states.

He challenged private and public universities to work together, saying they are not in a competition, but should be out to serve students.

“Let us open up or liberate university education in order for all of us to benefit,” he said adding that the government will support the growth of private universities.