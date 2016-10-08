By WALTER MENYA

More by this Author

The Public Service Commission has re-advertised the position of chairman of the anti-graft body after it failed to find suitable applicants.

In the commission’s website, the 68 applicants who the commission said failed to meet the threshold have been asked not to re-apply. Applicants have until October 24.

The commission on Friday announced that the 68 applicants did not meet the threshold for shortlisting. Their names have not been disclosed.

Chairman Philip Kinisu bowed to pressure to resign hardly a year after he was appointed, on allegations of conflict of interest over the investigation of the loss of Sh791 million from the National Youth Service.

Esaki Ltd, a company associated with Mr Kinisu, was found to have received payments from NYS amounting to Sh35 million, at a time the anti-graft body was investigating the loss of funds at the Service.

Mr Kinisu had denied wrong-doing and insisted that that he had relinquished his directorship of the company.

That, however, was not enough to save him from the revolving doors at the Integrity Centre which have, for some time now, remained under the tight grip of senior staff of the secretariat.

Applicants must hold a degree from a university recognised in Kenya.

They must also have knowledge and experience of not less than 15 years in ethics and governance, law, public administration, leadership, economics, social studies, audit, accounting, fraud investigation, public relations and media; or religious studies or philosophy.

The applicants will have to meet requirements of chapter six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.