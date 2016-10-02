By JOHN KAMAU

The tabling of the truth and reconciliation report is set to rock the political boat since it carries names of prominent politicians in both the ruling Jubilee and Cord — all accused of wrongdoing in the past.

The findings of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) released in May 2013 and which has never been tabled in Parliament, calls for a wide range of measures — including opening up of cold cases, new prosecutions and public apologies by both British and Kenyan governments.

TJRC was set up after the post-election violence of 2007 to address historical injustices and gross human rights abuses.

The report is now the subject of a political push fronted by Cord leader Raila Odinga, who has been calling for its tabling and adoption in Parliament.

If implemented, alleged masterminds of ethnic clashes, human rights violators, land grabbers and assassins could be hauled back to courts to answer for their roles in incidents that date back to 1963.

Some perpetrators are already dead. Also, the TJRC did not process any amnesty, leaving those mentioned prone to investigations and prosecutions.

The report accused both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto of planning and financing violence during 2007/2008 post-election violence but did not recommend any action on the two since they were facing trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Both cases were dismissed for lack of evidence and for what the prosecutor said was interference of its witnesses.

Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is accused of funding an illegal group, Kabuithu, in 1997 that evicted over 2,000 Tharaka families from Mwingi.

But the report absolved Mr Musyoka of grabbing land on which Mwingi Cottages are built.

Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki, the minister for Internal Security during the Wagalla massacre, is also on the spot.

Although Mr Kariuki denied knowing of any deaths and rape in the 1980 Karatasi/Garissa Gubai massacre, the report says he bears responsibility for the operation and the ensuing atrocities, together with former Provincial Commissioner Benson Kaaria.

“The Commission finds that the conduct of Benson Kaaria and GG Kariuki, both of whom appeared before the Commission, is consistent with official denials and deflections.”

It also recommends the prosecution of nominated ODM Senator Elizabeth Ongoro for inciting other communities against Kikuyus and Kambas in 2007.

The TJRC report has been marred by controversy — and the commission was also mired in its own battles to remove the chairman, Bethuel Kiplagat.

When it was first released, three of the commissioners — Justice Gertrude Chawatama, Berhanu Dinka and Prof Ronald C Slye — wrote a protest letter saying the chapter on land had been changed and that it did not capture their dissent.

The protest followed an alleged deletion of a footnote that claimed that “when Jomo Kenyatta’s son, Muigai, married Isaiah Mathenge’s daughter in 1976, Kenyatta’s gift was a large tract of government land which was, apparently, acquired without official approval and without compliance with legal procedures”.

Apparently, none of Kenyatta’s son is married to Mathenge’s daughter and that error had been picked from Charles Hornby’s book, A History of Independent Kenya.

Another paragraph touched on land owned by Basil Criticos in Taveta.

He apparently told the TJRC his family had offered a substantial proportion of the 30,000 acres to the government for purchase at Sh600 per acre to settle landless squatters but it ended up settling Kambas.

That was based on a letter from Mr Criticos.

Also expunged was a claim that President Jomo Kenyatta unlawfully alienated to himself land in 1972, “especially portions on the beach” which he allocated to “his friends, relatives and associates”.

But the commissioners absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta from blame on the changes done after the end of the TJRC mandate on May 3, 2013, saying they had no information “with respect to whether the current President was aware of, or condoned, the actions of officials in the Office of the President”.

Uhuru was sworn in on April 9, 2013, some 24 days before the TJRC’s mandate expired.

The commissioners also described the final report as “excellent”, saying it made far-reaching findings and bold recommendations.

Other members included Tecla Namachanja, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Ahmed Sheikh Farah, Prof Tom Ojienda, and Margaret Shava.

The report calls for individual and collective forms of reparations as a result of gross human rights abuses and historical injustices.

They also expressed fear that the report would face political backlash and hence proposed the formation of a commission to oversee its implementation.

TJRC had recommended that the government puts aside Sh500 million for reparations.

But the reparations and compensations cannot be paid before the recommendations are adopted in Parliament and the implementation committee put in place.

“Reparations may also consist of memorials, community facilities such as health clinics and schools and other mechanisms by which the suffering of victims is acknowledged and addressed,” it said.

The commission found that both Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi presided over governments that were responsible for killings, torture and collective punishments.

The regimes are also blamed for political assassinations of Pio Gama Pinto, Tom Mboya, JM Kariuki and Dr Robert Ouko.

The Narc government of Mwai Kibaki is accused of unlawful detentions and extra-judicial killings.

It also accuses state security agencies — Kenya Police and Kenya Army — of enforcing disappearances, sexual violence, torture and ill-treatment of individuals, especially in the former North-Eastern Province, Upper Eastern and North Rift “as a matter of course in dealing with banditry”.

The report said Kenya Army brigadiers (as they were then) Joseph Ndolo and Jackson Mulinge “bear command responsibilities” for the atrocities committed during the Shifta war, triggered by Somali secessionists who wanted the region to be part of Somalia.

On the Wagalla massacre, in which hundreds of members of Degodia clan were systematically tortured at an airstrip and then killed, the report says the official figure of 57 was grossly underestimated and says the Provincial Police Officer, only identified as M Aswani, should be held "responsible" for authoring a signal that asked his juniors to have the civilians “treated mercilessly”.

The Kenya Army is accused of the actual execution of the massacre.

Interestingly, Mr Kiplagat was a member of the Kenya Intelligence Committee (KIC) which had visited Wajir a day before the actual massacre.

It was this that derailed part of Kiplagat’s tenure as critics said that he was not fit to lead such a committee.

He denied on record having discussed the Wagalla massacre during the tour.

On that, the report says: “KIC members have chosen to feign total ignorance as to what measures were to be taken, even close to thirty years after the event.”

The report recommends that KIC members who include Joseph Kaguthi, Kiplagat, former Provincial Commissioner Benson Kaaria, former Deputy PC Alex Njue, Gen (Rtd) JR Kibwana, David Mwiraria, former Wajir DC David Mativo and several others be investigated further by the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine criminal culpability if any.

It also recommended that they should not hold any public office.

If implemented, a public memorial would be established to commemorate victims of Shifta war.