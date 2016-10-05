By COLLINS OMULO

Kenya has established a Cyber Coordination Centre where attacks on critical infrastructure can be reported.

The Centre set up by the Communication Authority of Kenya is set to respond to online attacks, whether actual or threats, that have led to an increase in online insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the newly designed Kenyatta University website and mobile application, CA Chairman Ngene Gituku said that the Response Centre comes as a response to increased online threats posed by cyber criminals through increased use of the internet and Information Communication Technologies in the country.

“Cybercrime is real and we must remain alive to the fact there are people whose preoccupation is to carry out malicious activity online. It is therefore necessary for users both at institutional and individual level to take necessary measures to safeguards themselves,” said Gituku.

Mr Gituku said that they have also set up an awareness campaign, called Child Online Protection, to provide tips on safe interaction online and ways to identify and (or) avoid predators that have ill intentions.

Meanwhile, the authority boss lauded Kenyatta University for taking advantage of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) developments to modernize its services in line with Vision 2030 as young people today are the quickest adopters of ICTs.

“Vision 2030 is anchored on Information Technology. I appreciate the efforts of this institution in taking great steps in harnessing this. Without a doubt, KU is on this path. I wish to, therefore, once again laud the efforts of the University to build digital infrastructure, infuse innovation in service delivery, and making ICT a reality for the KU community,” he said.

The mobile friendly website and mobile application boast new unique features that offer comprehensive, one-stop package for interacting with the university and accessing essential university information and services.

The newly designed website is synchronized with the mobile app providing active link to Kenyatta University online content where one is able to get instant messages every time information is posted on the website through their mobile phones.