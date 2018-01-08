By CAROLINE WAFULA

By MACHARIA MWANGI

Striking workers of the China Communications Construction Company workers had until Monday evening to report back to duty, failing which they would be fired, the management said.

The company, through its head office, issued a statement on Monday refuting reports that it had fired 975 people working on the Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2A project in Naivasha.

TERMS

However, it gave the workers at the sub-section office No.4 in Maai Mahiu up to Monday evening to report to duty.

“CCCC is categorical that it has not fired any of its employees. We have posted the notice informing all employees to report for duty. Any employee who will not have reported by the end of January 8, 2018 will be deemed to have absconded duty and thus have his position declared vacant,” the head office of Kenya SGR Project said in the statement.

The construction company indicated that it is talking to the workers with a view to resolve their grievances and have them return to work.

“Since the start of the strike, we have been having discussions with the workers’ representatives on how best to handle these issues,” the statement said.

STRIKE

The workers recently downed tools over poor working conditions.

On Tuesday last week, the more than 900 workers refused to work, accusing the management of failing to address their concerns.

Among others, they protested being ferried to their work stations in lorries, which they say is against the company’s by-laws.

The workers also complained of disparity in remuneration.

They blocked the busy Maai Mahiu-Narok highway, inconveniencing hundreds of motorists using the busy route.

“We have on several occasions raised safety concerns as well as remuneration disparities but the management has been unwilling to listen to us,” complained a worker.

It took the intervention of the police to have the road cleared, as the workers continued to keep off work.

WAGES

Responding, however, the SGR project head office argued that the basic minimum wage rate at the SGR sub-section offices is higher than that set under the Regulation of Wages (General) (Amendment) Order, 2017 that was effected after the 18 per cent increase in minimum basic wage.

A crisis meeting held between representatives of the striking workers, members of the local administration and the management failed to end the impasse.

According to the head office, more than half of the 975 workers at the sub-section office are ready to report back to work following negotiations.

“There are, however, a few workers who are threatening some employees from reporting to work and [they] are thus keeping off their work stations, fearing for their lives,” the statement released on Monday evening stated.

“We have already notified the local authorities about these threats and legal action will be taken on any employee found to be threatening their colleagues.”

The company said the employees have the right to engage in a strike as long as they follow the laid down procedures as per Kenya’s labour laws.

TALKS

Earlier, before the head office issued the statement, the CCCC spokesperson Steve Zhao, in a statement to newsrooms, said they had already engaged the workers in open discussion about the contentious issues.

“The workers have raised a number of concerns that prompted them to down tools and we have taken them up in a responsible approach,” said Mr Zhao.

He stated that since the start of the construction work, the company had ensured strict adherence to the Kenyan labour laws and had spared no effort in providing a good working environment.

PAY

On the issue of staff remuneration, Mr Zhao clarified that it was dependent on the level of acquired skills and the job cadre.

“Nonetheless, we are looking into the claims that there is a disparity in remuneration from one sub-section to the other. In addition, we have provided a comprehensive medical cover and house allowances,” said the company’s spokesperson.

He said the company was keen to address transportation issues, having arranged for four 50-seater buses to ferry employees from Maai Mahiu and Suswa towns to Section 4, further indicating plans to procure more buses.

Mr Zhao, however, said in areas where the roads were not accessible, the company was providing transport allowances to the affected workers.