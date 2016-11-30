In October 2013, a successful funds drive was held to offset a hospital bill she had incurred after spending several weeks at Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

By ANGELA OKETCH

Former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng has been discharged from hospital, where she was being treated after being taken there by a well-wisher a month ago.

Ms Achieng spent over four weeks in a psychiatric ward at Kisumu County Hospital.

This was the third time she was admitted to a hospital in the past four years.

CONJE SURPRISED

In October 2013, a successful funds drive was held to offset a hospital bill she had incurred after spending several weeks at Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

A total of Sh785,000 was raised against the Sh595,000 bill.

Atieno Otieno, the chairwoman of Maendeleo ya Wanawake, along with other members of the organisation, paid part of the bill while the hospital waived Sh22,000 in charges.

“This was one of our celebrated heroes. When we heard that she was at the hospital, we rushed and helped where necessary,” said Ms Atieno.

Ms Achieng, on the other hand, said she was surprised at how she had become a burden to Kenyans.

GOVERNMENT FAULTED

“At one point, I had my money and could do my things without bothering anyone. I am surprised that those who came to see me never told me of any development issues apart from saying they will give help,” said Ms Achieng.

She said she was hoping to get get well soon and that she looked forward to returning to the ring.

“This was my passion and if I get well even today, tomorrow I would be in the ring fighting because I still understand the rules,” she said.

Her family faulted the government, saying it had abandoned her after she became mentally incapacitated.

Hospital superintendent Amos Otedo told Nation.co.ke that the former boxer's condition was stable though she needs support and care so she does not resume drinking.

MOTHER ELATED

“Conjestina is a respected person. She should be looked after very well so that she does not engage in fighting and drinking local brews,” said Dr Otedo.

“She was worse when she was brought [in], but she is now fine and can carry out her duties normally,” he said.

Getrude Auma Adala, Ms Achieng's mother, was happy that her daughter could call her mother.

"We were great enemies because most of the time I would not allow her to get outside the house," she said.