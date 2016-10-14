By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The controversial Sh6.8 billion project meant to increase water supply in Nairobi will proceed as planned, Athi Water Services Board (AWSB) chief executive Malaquen Milgo has said.

Mr Milgo on Friday dismissed claims that the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT), which is being built by AWSB, will have a negative impact on the environment.

He said the project was subjected to public review and an impact assessment study and research were done indicating there would be no impact on the flow of rivers.

“I would also like to reassure the community in Murang’a and other downstream counties and users that the detailed design for the Northern Collector Water Tunnel Project has considered all findings of the hydrological and ecological studies to ensure that the project shall neither result in low river flows nor divert water during low river flow seasons,” he said.

He added: “Most importantly we urge all partners and stakeholders to support the implementation of the NCT1 and other subsequent projects to be implemented under the Nairobi Water Masterplan.”

Mr Milgo said once the project is completed, the supply of water to Nairobi residents will rise by 140,000 cubic metres per day.

He said the host county will derive benefits through the implementation of community water projects.

Already, Mr Milgo said, the government has spent Sh4.4 billion to finance projects in Murang’a County, he said.