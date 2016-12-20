The House was expected to debate the laws and regulations that will guide the 2017 General Election.

They vowed to stay put until Mr Muturi consults their leaders in the House dominated by the ruling Jubilee Alliance.

The MPs blocked Mr Muturi from accessing the chambers, saying the special 9.30am sitting was illegal since their House leadership had not been consulted.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Cord lawmakers on Tuesday paralysed business at the National Assembly to protest a special sitting called by Speaker Justin Muturi.

LAW CHANGED

"The gazetted time for this sitting was 9.30. Its way past that time, Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch, Ford-Kenya, said.

“We will not allow Jubilee to sneak in the Mace (the House's symbol of authority). The only sitting that can now be properly constituted is the one at 2.30.”

Jubilee and Cord are fighting over proposed amendments to the Elections (Amended) Act and other elections regulations.

While Jubilee Alliance wants the law changed to be in line with “reality”, Cord wants it to remain in its current form and accuses the Uhuru Kenyatta-alliance of harbouring a sinister motive.

MPS' BLOCKADE

The laws were agreed upon by a team of parliamentarians from both coalitions as part of election reforms ahead of the polls.

At the centre of the debate is the proposal by the Chepkong’a committee to amend the Elections Act and provide for a manual backup system for the voting, transmission and tallying of election results.

The new subsection 14b(1) reads: “Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 39 and 44, the (electoral) commission shall put in place a complementary mechanism for identification and transmission of election results that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent to ensure that the Commission complies with Article 38 (2) and (3) of the Constitution.”

The proposed amendment goes ahead to provide that if technology fails, the manual system shall be used to identify voters and transmit results. In subsection 14b(2), it proposes: “The commission shall use the complementary mechanism referred to in sub-section (1) for identification and transmission of election results only where the technology initially deployed fails.”

VOTERS NUMBER

Other areas of concern with the amendments is the increase of the number of voters in a polling station from 500 to 700, removal of education qualifications for aspirants and the deadline for compliance with the Campaign Financing Act.

The MPs’ blockade forced Mr Muturi to retreat and was said to be holding a meeting with the House leadership on the row.

Majority Leader Aden Duale also held a closed-door meeting with the Jubilee-allied MPs at the Parliament Buildings dining room.

There was a heavy police presence at Parliament Buildings, with officers blocking cars from passing through Parliament Road.

MPs and journalists forced to walk to the House as members of the public were locked out.

