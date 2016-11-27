By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Deputy President William Ruto has said anyone found guilty of corruption should be jailed.

Mr Ruto said corrupt individuals who are successfully prosecuted, whether in Jubilee or in the opposition, should be sent to jail and their properties recovered.

He added that institutions mandated to fight corruption such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should be allowed to work without interference.

“They should investigate and ensure those who condone corruption are charged in court so that it is known whether the accusations are true or false. Public funds should and must be used for the purposes they are meant for,” he said.

“We are going to make sure that everybody who works in the Jubilee administration and have been involved in corruption and embezzlement of public resources face the full force of the law,” he added.

His remarks come after revelations that his aide Farouk Kibet received Sh1.5 million from Josephine Kabura Irungu, the key suspect in the looting of the National Youth Service funds.

Mr Kibet told the Public Accounts Committee in a written submission that he had asked Mr Ben Gethi, another beneficiary, for a loan of Sh2 billion to assist a patient going to India for treatment.

Mr Ruto spoke at Kaaga Methodist Church in Meru today where he presided over the church's fundraiser.

Also, Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi, who had accompanied the DP, said MPs are committed to fighting graft.

“As parliamentarians, we will continue with the fight against graft so that the opposition does not capitalize on lies about the vice, which is starting to sound like the truth,” he said.

Mr Ruto also asked opposition to fend off graft among their members.