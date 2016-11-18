By AGEWA MAGUT

Universities involved in corruption will be stripped of their charters, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

The minister warned that universities that admit and allow unqualified students to graduate will also lose their charters.

Dr Matiang'i also said universities that grant politicians certificates that they are not qualified for ahead of next year’s elections will be not be spared.

He spoke during the first graduation of the Cooperative University of Kenya on Friday.