Corruption, impunity Kenya’s fabric: journalist

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

More by this Author

Deported British journalist Jerome Starkey has claimed endemic corruption in Kenya has made it normal for people to pay bribes to survive.

In a scathing article published in the Times, Mr Starkey said his ordeal at the hands of the police and immigration officials reminded of the looming danger, posed by the ‘corrupt’ Kenya police.

“Corruption and impunity are not stray threads of life in Kenya, they are its fabric. Parents pay a bribe to get their babies’ birth certificates. Children pay bribes to bury their parents,” he wrote.

“According to Kenya’s anti-corruption watchdog there is a price to report a crime, go to college or get a job. But the culture of impunity costs more than money,” he says in the article.

Mr Starkey, who was ejected from the country ten days ago after being detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for a day, said he feared the police most during his stay in Kenya where he has been the correspondent for the Times.

“There was only one thing about Kenya that scared me before I was thrown out of the country last week…”

“The only thing that scared me was the sight of the police. About once a week, when driving, I would have to navigate a checkpoint. Even now my stomach churns at the thought, hoping that they wouldn’t pull me over,” he wrote in the aftermath of his ordeal.

Mr Starkey says he lived in a house that did not even have a gate, could walk in Nairobi’s slums with his equipment, meet with Al-Shabaab sympathisers or travel to Lamu which the British government considers a danger zone for its nationals, but still never felt threatened the way the police did to him.

“Policemen have a way of grinning as they conjure up a traffic crime and make a snap calculation of how much they could extract before they let you go. It is illegal for policemen to get inside your car but they would try it anyway, or confiscate your driving licence hoping that you would ask them whether “there is a way of solving this”,” he continued.

The story of corruption in Kenya is not strange. Transparency International has consistently listed the police as the most corrupt government institution. In the 2015 Corruption Perception Index, Kenya was listed at 139 out of 168 countries. It scored 25 marks out of a possible 100.

Mr Starkey says police have previously arrested him on frivolous charges where he paid about £80 (Sh10, 150) in fines. But he says the corruption in the country taxes more than money from the people, including mysterious killing of clerics thought to support al-Shabaab.

He cites Abubaker Sharif Ahmed, also known as Sheikh Makaburi, the Al-Shabaab supporter he met in Mombasa but who was later shot dead in 2014. Police deny any role in the killing but the British journalist says they remain suspects as long as no one has ever been tried.

He also laid into the military, reviving claims of looting during the Westgate Mall siege on September 21, 2013 and where 67 people were killed. Though footage emerged showing soldiers walking away with filled shopping bags, the Kenya Defence Forces argued the soldiers had only carried water.

Later, the then Chief of Defence Forces Julius Karangi said two soldiers identified as Victor Otieno and Victor Ashihundu had been fired and jailed. While the other identified as Mr Isaiah Wanjala Kulumba was placed on probation.

Mr Starkey’s beef with Kenyan security forces continues with allegations that they had a role in killings of several British nationals in Kenya.

“During the inquest into the death of a British aristocrat, Alexander Monson, who was beaten to death in police custody in 2012, I wondered if anyone had ever been convicted of killing a British citizen in Kenya,” he wrote.

“At least five Britons have been murdered in the country since 2012, including two former colonels from the Parachute Regiment. No one has even been charged. Julie Ward’s killers have been at large since 1988,” said the journalist.

The government has argued he had an expired work permit but the journalist denies this claim, adding no one has told him what his problem was in the country.