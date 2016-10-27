Corruption rampant at advertising agency, says Atwoli

By PATRICK LANG'AT

The umbrella workers’ trade union has raised the red flag on what it said was massive misuse of funds at the government’s central advertising agency.

The Government Advertising Agency (GAA) is reeling in Sh430 million debt which it owes to different media organisations and firms that have advertised with the government.

The agency was formed after the Jubilee administration took office in what it said was to centralise all government advertising placements on various media outlets and to improve uniformity.

In a statement, the Francis Atwoli-led Confederation of Trade Unions (Cotu) said that the agency had been taken over by unscrupulous individuals who it said were diverting funds from the unit.

“The agency has since been invaded by corruption-thirsty individuals in the name of government to solicit bribes as well as divert the very cash meant for advertising into their pockets,” said Mr Atwoli in a statement.

But GAA head Dennis Chebitwey dismissed the claims as “generalized”, saying they had no specifics.

“Let Cotu name those individuals it says have infiltrated the agency. We deal with media houses directly, but if Cotu has information on people masquerading as our agents out there, let them name them,” he said.

Mr Chebitwey said the agency was working above board and could account for every cent it had received from the National Treasury.

However, he said that the agency had debts because they were under-funded.

Out of the Sh800 million they had asked for, they only got Sh311 million, Mr Chebitwey said.

“The problem in the agency has never been loss of money. It is that the advertising requests are many and we were Sh430 million short in our budget funding,” said Mr Chebitwey.

“We have asked the Treasury to release the remaining amount so we can clear our debts,” he added.

In the statement, Cotu said that the Ministry of Information must move fast to disband the agency and order an audit, warning that delaying such an action may lead to loss of public funds.