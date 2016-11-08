Cote d’Ivoire backs Amina for AU post

By DPPS

Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday threw its weight behind the candidature of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for the position of African Union Commission chairperson.

President Alassane Ouattara said he is personally comfortable with the candidature, adding that Ms Mohammed has the capability, qualification and understanding of what Africa wants.

He spoke when he met Deputy President William Ruto at the Abidjan Presidential Palace.

Mr Ruto continued lobbying for the CS in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Liberia.

“Whoever will be elected must push for the integration of Africa as a priority because it is through integration that Africa can progress,” said Mr Ouattara.

Mr Ouattara said the gesture by President Uhuru Kenyatta to send the DP to lobby for Ms Mohammed was significant.

Mr Ruto said even though East African Community countries and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa have endorsed Ms Mohammed for the position, the endorsement, however, could not be complete without the support of West African countries.

ENJOYED CORDIAL RELATIONS

Mr Ruto also delivered a special message from President Kenyatta to Mr Ouattara saying Kenya enjoyed cordial relations with Cote d’Ivoire.

The Deputy President said he was optimistic that Ivory Coast will support the candidature of Ms Mohammed.

He also said AU was committed to leadership that will encourage and enhance intra-Africa trade that will bring African governments together as opposed to outsiders.

“We believe Ms Mohammed has the potential to push the Africa’s agenda especially on matters of integration,” said Mr Ruto who

also addressed the press at the Abidjan Presidential Palace.

He said the African Union would be committed to creating bridges between nations.

Mr Ruto said African countries were working together to ensure the process of integration was accelerated.

“I have come here as special envoy sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet President Ouattara to discuss matters of trade between our two countries and ask for support for our Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Mohammed for the position of AU Commission chairperson,” he said.

He said Africa leaders were committed than before on matters of integration as well as working together in building bridges, businesses and infrastructure to facilitate free trade and improve the continent’s economy.

The Deputy President hailed Ivory Coast on the promulgation of its new Constitution.

“I wish to congratulate President Ouattara and the people of Ivory Coast on creating a progressive new constitution which I understand will be promulgated this afternoon,” he said.