Cotu criticises DP Ruto's stand on Sh5.2bn health scam

The umbrella trade union has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives doing business with government, saying it was a plot to lock out ordinary Kenyans from such benefits.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) deputy Secretary-General Benson Okwaro said that it was wrong for the Deputy President to defend the action yet those he said were deserving Kenyans were missing out.

President Kenyatta’s sister Nyokabi Kenyatta Muthama and cousin Kathleen Kihanya have been named as beneficiaries of tenders in the Ministry of Health, part of the Sh5.2 billion that an internal audit has revealed were misappropriated.

Sundales International, the company owned by the two, won a Sh41 million tender to supply the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

On Saturday, the DP said that every Kenyan had a right to do business with government.

“Every Kenyan from anywhere, or a friend of anybody has a right to do legitimate business in Kenya, irrespective of their relations. And nobody should say because you are so and so, you should not do legitimate business with government,” the DP said at Cheranganyi Constituency in Trans Nzoia County.

But on Sunday at the union offices in Nairobi, Mr Okwaro said there is a conflict of interest if government officials do business with their relatives.

“When the DP defends the relatives of President Kenyatta to do business with government, where will ordinary Kenyans go?” Mr Okwaro asked.

He went on: “It is a right of every Kenyan to do business with government, but you cannot do it with your relatives. It is a big conflict of interest.”

The union faulted President Kenyatta’s approach in the fight against graft, saying he could not afford to ask what else he should do in eliminating the vice.

“The President must do something. He cannot afford to ask what else he can do. We gave him a job and he should do it. Fire everyone if you have to: the Attorney-General, the Director of Public Prosecutions or even the Auditor-General. But all in all, just do something!"