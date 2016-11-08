Council of Governors condemn attack on Governor Ruto

By AGEWA MAGUT

The Council of Governors has condemned police action that led to the injury of Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto during chaos on Sunday.

Governor Ruto was hit by a teargas canister fired by Administration Police officers after his supporters clashed with those of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso when he arrived to watch a football match at Silibwet Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday by the chairman of the council, Meru Governor Peter Munya, the governors termed the actions as “brutal and barbaric.” They said police should have directed their force towards maintaining peace in Kerio Valley and not attacking innocent citizens and those holding leadership positions.

“The police service must not be used as a political weapon against dissenting voices in Kenya. Such acts are unacceptable and untenable,” said Mr Munya.