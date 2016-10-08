By OUMA WANZALA

Containers have been taken to sub-counties to store examination materials as Class Eight and Form Four candidates prepare to sit their national examinations.

The 346 metal containers will be heavily guarded by police and only the sub-county commissioner and county directors of education will have keys to the storage facilities.

Vihiga County director of education, Mr Siloma Kinayia, told Sunday Nation that they received the containers two weeks ago.

“The stores have been distributed to each of the five sub-county headquarters of Vihiga, Sabatia, Emuhaya, Hamisi and Luanda. They will be under 24 hour surveillance by the police,” Mr Kinayia said.

Kakamega has received 12 containers, Siaya has six, Homa Bay eight and five for Kisumu County.

Kakamega County examination officer, Vincent Okwembah, said the containers will be fitted with surveillance cameras before exams begin.

“We are confident that the measures put in place are adequate to deal with any cases of individuals trying to access examination papers in advance and engage in cheating to undermine the credibility of the process,” Mr Okwembah said.

Examination materials are expected in the country by the end of the month.

This is a departure from the past where the papers were kept in armouries at police stations.

STEM CHEATING

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has employed the new measures after the national outcry following widespread cheating in last year’s examinations.

Two police officers were among 171 people arrested and charged in court over examination irregularities.

While addressing education officials during the national examination briefings at St Georges Secondary School in Nairobi on Friday, Knec chairman George Magoha said he was confident that the examinations have not been leaked.

“Even staff of the examination council do not know the content of the examinations,” Prof Magoha said, adding that the abnormal results of As running into hundreds in a single school will be a thing of the past.

More than 1.5 million candidates are set to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary education examinations, which start next month.

The council’s acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo declined to discuss the features of the containers, saying national examinations are now a security issue.

Last year, results for 5,101 secondary and 2,000 primary school candidates were cancelled for examination malpractices.

The examination board was also disbanded and 11 senior managers sacked.

“We know students are innovative and each year they devise new tricks of cheating; due to tight measures put in place, they will definitely come up with other tricks which must be detected in good time,” Ms Karogo said.

TEACHERS' ROLES

She said the government is taking exam issues seriously and urged stakeholders to support the efforts.

“Examination cheating does not just occur, it is well planned and executed,” she added.

She said armed security will be deployed in all areas where examination papers will be stored or administered and when in transit, adding that the council will seek assistance from the Kenya Police Air Wing in case of difficult circumstances.

Ms Karogo also said that as exam centre managers, head teachers and principals will be required to collect examination materials from the sub-county storage facilities and return candidates’ answer scripts to the storage facilities daily.

“Their roles have also been stipulated in their appointment letters as centre managers,” she said.

This is despite protests from unions that teachers only manage examinations at centres.

“You will agree with me on the importance national examinations play in our lives. They are used for selection, placement and career advancement in life. Due to its competitive nature, many will try to achieve success in examination through unethical means,” she said.

Ms Karogo said the schedule for sending examination papers is being finalised.

Briefing of the officers involved in the administration of the examinations will take place between October 16 and 21.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori and the chairman Omboko Milemba attended the meeting. Mr Misori assured the government of teachers’ support.