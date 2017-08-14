By NATION TEAM

All the 47 governors will be sworn into office before the end of next week, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Planning and Devolution.

Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, in a notice, indicated that the Governors, some re-elected and others assuming the posts for the first time, are scheduled to be sworn-in on the 10th day after the declaration of the election results.

The swearing-in will be conducted in a public ceremony before a High Court judge or a Chief Magistrate.

Each of the new county bosses has already been provided with a minimum of two security guards, while their deputies have been accorded one security officer as they wait to assume office.

The security was accorded immediately upon declaration of the final election results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

However, the security provision can be revoked if a petition is filed against the election results or the orders of the court.

The swearing-in ceremonies and handing over process by the outgoing governors to the new county bosses are being organised by respective Assumption of the Office of Governor Committees, which were established on July 8 in each county.

The 15-member ad hoc committee consists of the county secretary who is the chairperson, county commissioner, an officer in charge of legal matters in the county and chief officer in the department responsible for county public service.

Others are chief officers in the departments of information and communication, finance, public works, roads and transport.

Others are the heads of National Police Service in the county, National Intelligence Service, Clerk of the County Assembly, one County Assembly official nominated by the clerk of the County Assembly, a representative of the Ministry of Devolution and Planning and a representative of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee.

The Oath or affirmation will be administered not earlier than 9am and not later than 5pm.

In Taita Taveta County, committee chair Eliud Njumwa confirmed that the swearing-in of governor-elect Granton Samboja will take place on August 21, at Mwatunge grounds in Mwatate Sub County.

“The ceremony will be on Monday next week and the committee is holding meetings to ensure that everything is set for the big ceremony,” he said.

Similar arrangements were also in top gear in North Rift counties.

In Nandi, acting County Secretary Francis Sang said that the handing over ceremony will be held at a venue in Kapsabet town.

“We have constituted a committee that will oversee the handing over from the incumbent to the incoming governor and everything is going on smoothly,” Mr Sang said.

In Bungoma, county secretary Murumba Chiuli, who is heading the committee overseeing the process said the handing over ceremony will be held at Kanduyi stadium.

Similar arrangements were under way in Baringo and West Pokot counties, where incumbent governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) lost to Stanley Kiptis and Prof John Lonyangapuo respectively.

In Nakuru and Nyandarua counties, various committees were working round the clock, putting final touches to the arrangements.

In Nakuru, the committee’s chairman Joseph Motari said governor-elect Lee Kinyanjui will be sworn-in at Afraha Stadium.

“We are set for the grand handing over and we are fast-tracking the procurement of new tools of power such as the emblem, flag and seal, which will be handed to the new governor,” Mr Motari said.

In Nyandarua, committee chairman Daniel Irungu said all was set for the day, with governor-elect Francis Thuita Kimemia expected to be sworn-in at Ol Kalou Stadium.

“We are fully prepared for the occasion. Everything including the security is in place,” Mr Irungu said.

In Nyeri, county secretary Alice Wachira said governor-elect Wahome Gakuru and his deputy Mutahi Kahiga will be sworn in on Monday.

In Laikipia, preparations to swear in governor elect Ndiritu Muriithi were at an advanced stage, according to County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki.

In Kirinyaga, governor-elect Anne Waiguru will be sworn in on Monday at Kerugoya Stadium.

In Tharaka-Nithi, the event will be held on Friday 18, County Secretary Fredric Kamundi said.

He said the ceremony will be held at Kathwana Primary School, a few metres from the county offices and that the two leaders’ details have been sent to Government Printer for publishing in the Kenya Gazette.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria will also be sworn in on August 18, said the County Secretary, Mr Patrick Mukuria.