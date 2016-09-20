By STELLA CHERONO

Negative policies, attitudes and behaviours towards refugees perpetuated by European counties have led to the adoption of similar actions on a global scale.

Developing countries are replicating restrictive asylum policies in Europe and Australia leading to the erosion of refugee protection the world over.

A new report by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) has found that countries like Kenya, which have previously been more welcoming to refugees, had taken up negative attitudes as a result.

The report comes as global leaders prepare to meet at a leaders’ summit in New York, United States, on Tuesday.

Through a series of interviews and a review of government statements, the report – Closing borders: The ripple effects of Australian and European refugee policy - suggests these increasingly restrictive policies could also inflate the number of refugees arriving at the borders of wealthier countries, as those seeking refuge have fewer places to go.

Report author Sara Pantuliano, who is also the managing director at ODI, said the trend was worrying.

“We are seeing a worrying race to the bottom on refugee protection around the world. Our research shows while several low- and middle-income countries are citing attitudes and practices in Europe and Australia as an example they will follow,” Mr Pantuliano said.

“If wealthy countries with strong economies are refusing to meet their obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention, what incentive is there for poorer countries to do so?” he posed.

He said that for too long poor countries have shouldered the global burden of refugees, but now that richer countries are facing this challenge, they are quick to ignore their international obligations.

“This approach by rich countries sends a clear message that there is one rule for them and another for the rest of the world.

“At its worst this means international obligations towards refugees simply do not hold any more,” he said.

The report looks at three case studies in Kenya, Jordan and Indonesia, where the policies of richer nations appear to have fostered the development of similarly restrictive policies.

AGENCY ACCUSES UN

They include the proposed closure of the Dadaab camp in Kenya, the largest refugee camp in the world, Jordan’s refusal to welcome refugees stranded at the Berm - an area of desert where at the time of writing more than 70,000 Syrians were trapped and growing restrictions against refugees in Indonesia.

ODI’s report comes just three days after international human rights organisation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed that Kenya is coercing Somali refugees to move out of the Dadaab Camp against their will in a repatriation process that ‘does not meet international standards'.

The organisation said the refugees are threatened and intimidated by Kenyan security forces and other authorities.

HRW said refugees are threatened that they would forfeit a Sh40,000 United Nations grant if they were to be deported after expiry of the November deadline.

The organisation also accused the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) of not telling the refugees the truth about the real security condition in Somalia.

Kenya announced in May this year that it would close down the Dadaab refugee camp, which was set up in 1991, saying that the camp had been hosting terrorists who disguised as refugees.

“The 1951 Refugee Convention prohibits refoulement - the return of refugees in any manner whatsoever - to a place where their life or freedom would be threatened,” HRW stated in the report titled Involuntary Refugee Returns to Somalia.

At the UN General Assembly Summit in New York, Kenya and Somalia will be put forward as good case studies.