A senator has expressed reservations over the possibility of Kenyans going to polls next year saying that the country is unprepared, and that it should be pushed forward.

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cord leader Raila Odinga to tell Kenyans that the August 2017 General Election is not tenable.

Speaking to journalists in his office at KICC on Sunday, Mr Mong’are said setting up a new commission to conduct the elections will not be concluded in time, noting that the Joint Parliamentary Select committee's recommendation to have a new team by September 30 had not been realized.

“Doubts now surround the feasibility of this timetable even as Kenyans begin to ask very pertinent questions to which clear answers must be provided if the country is to avoid another major calamity as a result of bungled elections,” he said.

He added that Kenyans need to be told whether the incoming team at the Electoral and boundaries Commission (IEBC) will have enough time to replenish over 7,000 biometric kits and 12,000 electronic voter identification devices which have collapsed, and have enough time to restore the results transmission systems that are all down.

“This is in addition to auditing and clearing the voter register and registering an estimated 9.2 million new eligible voters and putting in place mechanisms to enable Kenyans in the diaspora to vote in conformity with the 2014 Supreme Court ruling,” said the Nyamira Senator.

He went on: “With these state of technical unpreparedness within IEBC and with the ugly events of 2007/2008 post-election violence still fresh in memory, Kenyans need assurance that the August 2017 polls will not lead again to loss of lives, properties and massive displacements.”

Mr Mong’are observed that one of key recommendation in the Kriegler commission report was that an election body should always be in place two years before an election.

“Why have we chosen to ignore this recommendations?” posed the Senator.