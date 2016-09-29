By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

Four group ranches in Bamba, which have been a source of conflicts between local residents and pastoralists, will be dissolved, Kilifi County Commissioner Joseph Keter has said.

Dola, Mapotea, Mnagoni and Birya ranches have a combined total acreage of 175,478 and are spread in four locations.

Mr Keter was speaking on Thursday during a public baraza at Goshi Primary School.

“The law that created the ranches ceased when the Constitution was promulgated in 2010. Land can only be owned by the government, the community or private entities,” he said.

The commissioner added that the ranches were a cash cow for cartels and brokers “who are operating at the expense of residents”.

“It is surprising that the directors of these ranches have not held annual general meetings for four years,” the county chief said.

“As locals, you become automatic members and shareholders of the ranches, yet some of you are not even aware of this.”

He was accompanied by County Administration Police Commandant Elisha Ng’etich and the County head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mr John Ndung’u.

Mr Keter said a meeting would be held next Tuesday at the Ganze Deputy County Commissioner’s office and would be attended by 10 members from every group ranch.

They would then return to the villages and hold AGMs with other shareholders and members.

“Our major talk will be on how the ranches will be dissolved after the grace period, which is three months. The land will then be returned to residents. We will call several meetings to get your views,” he said.

The administrator said detectives were investigating reports that some ranch officials were taking money from pastoralists but not sharing it with members.

Bamba Ward Rep Daniel Mangi said chiefs and their assistants were to blame for the constant conflicts. He accused some of colluding with herders to exploit the villagers.

Mr Christopher Tongoi, a member of Mnagoni Ranch, said disputes between the locals and herders were being fuelled by chiefs.