The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions wants bail terms for a Nairobi businessman cancelled after it emerged for the second time in court that he is harassing witnesses.

Martin Kinoti is charged with obtaining Sh25 million by false pretenses and prosecutors want him held in custody until his trial is heard and determined.

He is charged with obtaining the money between August 31, 2015 and December 15, 2015 at Jamii Bora Bank on Koinange Street in Nairobi by pretending to be in possession of a contract with the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Prosecutor Eddie Kadebe said Mr Kinoti has been "harassing prosecution witness in the criminal case".

"He had been warned previously against contacting the witness directly or by proxy," the prosecutor said.

The court heard that the accused has been sending text messages and making phone calls to the witness.

The prosecutor said he had been warned in July to desist from contacting the witnesses but has kept calling them.

The prosecution said Mr Kinoti, who is out on a cash bail of Sh2 million, had violated his bail terms.

ANOTHER CASE

Mr Kinoti is already at the centre of a dispute involving the multimillion-shilling Chagem wind power project in Kajiado County.

He is also charged with forging the minutes of the board of directors of Chagem Power Ltd dated March 11, and obtaining a registration certificate for a phantom company, Chagem Energy Ltd, "with [the] intent to pass it [off] as the genuine and valid company called Chagem Power Ltd - which had a valid contract with the Ministry of Energy".

The presiding magistrate has summoned the investigating officer to court on September 26 to shed light on the new claims.

In the civil suit, in which Mr Kinoti is seeking insolvency and which is still pending in a commercial court, a judge gave the parties up to September 24 "to come up with issues for determination".

Commercial court judge Grace Nzioka wants the co-directors of Chagem Power Ltd — James Mwangi Gacheru and Martin Kinoti Kinyua, who was removed from the joint venture due to alleged fraud — to frame issues over the dispute that has delayed the start of the mega project.

Mr Gacheru has objected to an application by Mr Kinoti that seeks to liquidate the firm.

FUNDS 'EMBEZZLED'

The parties are expected to present the framed issues to court on September 24 for directions.

Mr Gacheru, a retired banker, in a replying affidavit to the application filed by Mr Kinyua, says he has poured colossal amounts of money into the project "only to discover there was dishonesty on the part of the co-business partner, Mr Kinoti".

Mr Kinoti is also fighting his removal as managing director of the company after he allegedly embezzled funds and secretly transferred 95 per cent of the company's shares to his name, according to court documents.

Their lawyers on Monday accused the other of colluding with clerks to hide a file when the criminal case against Mr Kinoti came up for a hearing last week.

Mr Gacheru contends in his affidavit that his partner "has virtually contributed nothing towards the project, saying all the expense including travel to China to sign a contract with a Chinese company were made on my own account and amount to over Sh1 million".

He argues that Mr Kinoti paid only Sh300,000 towards the purchase price of the site where the construction work was to commence, and left a balance of Sh700,000 "which I cleared to pave the way for the transfer of the land for the project".