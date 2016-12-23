Court bars KAA from appointing General Manager

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The High Court has stopped Kenya Airports Authority’s Board of directors from appointing three candidates already shortlisted for the position of General Manager Projects and Engineering Services.

Lady Justice Monica Mbaru yesterday issued a temporary order preventing KAA’s board from appointing a suitable candidate from either Eric Nyangesi, Cecilia Magner or Cosmas Lang’at come January 6, 2017.

This was after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to challenge the manner in which the recruitment process for the said position has been carried out arguing that if any of the three is appointed, public interest will be undermined.

Mr Omtatah sued KAA’s board of directors, the Public Service Commission, the State Corporations Advisory Committee, the Attorney General and the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

“I hereby issue an interim order prohibiting the sued parties whether by themselves, or any of their employees or agents or any person claiming to act under their authority, from proceeding to appoint or in any way whatsoever to fill the vacant position,” said the judge.

According to Mr Omtatah the three are unsuitable yet the board has shortlisted them for appointment and also submitted their names to the Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission for verification as well as clearance.

The job was advertised on July 12 in the Daily Nation by the board announcing the vacancy.

But Mr Omtatah claimed that the announcement did not take into account KAA’s job description for that position and the procedure for recruitment spelt out in the company’s human resource manual.

“Unless this matter is urgently heard and determined, the people of Kenya and I will suffer great loss as the Constitution as well as the rule of law will continue to be violated by the sued parties,” Mr Omtatah said.