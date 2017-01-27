By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A High Court has ordered the director of Immigration to ensure that two South Sudanese nationals who have been missing since Monday are not deported from Kenya.

Justice Luka Kimaru has issued the order after lawyers representing families of Samuel Dong and Aggrey Idris had moved to court to have the state explain their disappearance.

Justice Kimaru has directed County Criminal Investigations Officer Nicholas Kamwende to take over the case and investigate the alleged disappearance and then present a report in court next Tuesday on investigations conducted as well as what has been gathered.

The judge directed that a senior security official who works for the government of South Sudan here in Kenya be investigated on whether he has any connections to the disappearance.

The families had complained that the said officer had called them seeking to know details of an affidavit of the case yet it had not been taken to court.

The judge has also directed all mobile phone service providers to give data on the missing persons communications.