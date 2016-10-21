By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Nigerian national who had been declared a prohibited immigrant has been jailed for three years.

Emmanuel Inobemhe had been declared an illegal immigrant by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery in June this year and deported to Nigeria.

The Nigerian, however, sneaked back into the country on September 20.

He was investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit for terrorism connections.

On Friday, Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo said the offence committed by the Nigerian is serious and touches on the security of the country.

The magistrate sentenced him to serve three years in prison for defying the ministerial order.