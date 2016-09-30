By VINCENT AGOYA

A Nairobi court has ordered Commission for University Education chairman Henry Thairu to resign from his position in 10 days.

This follows an application lodged by lawyer Felix Mategei, who argued that the educationist was holding two public offices at the same time.

Prof Thairu holds another position as a lecturer and director of a consulting services unit at Kenyatta University, in contravention of the Constitution, since the position is a full-time administrative job.