Court orders Prof Thairu to resign as CUE chairman in 10 days

Friday September 30 2016

Commission for University Education chairman Henry Thairu at a past press briefing. A Nairobi court has ordered Prof Thairu to resign from his position in 10 days. FILE PHOTO | JAMES EKWAM | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By VINCENT AGOYA
A Nairobi court has ordered Commission for University Education chairman Henry Thairu to resign from his position in 10 days.

This follows an application lodged by lawyer Felix Mategei, who argued that the educationist was holding two public offices at the same time.

Prof Thairu holds another position as a lecturer and director of a consulting services unit at Kenyatta University, in contravention of the Constitution, since the position is a full-time administrative job.

The petition was heard before Justice Joseph Onguto.