By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the immediate arrest of former National Youth Service Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe for skipping a court session on the theft of Sh791 million from the agency.

Police have also been instructed to pounce on Hassan Noor, the former tender committee chairman at the Devolution ministry, and four others.

The order was issued after they failed to appear before Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo on Friday to plead to charges related to Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

BAIL STRIPPED

The four others are Ruth Njeri, Salim Mola, Kennedy Nyamao and Florence Bett.

The court also stripped the six accused persons of the Sh50,000 cash bail they had each been granted and they forfeited the Sh300,00 to the State.

Their case will be mentioned on December 9.

Meanwhile, former Devolution Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti, who is facing theft and money-laundering charges related to the theft at the NYS, has been granted Sh1 million cash bail.