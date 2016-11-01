By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Thirteen Bomet county officials accused of irregularly procuring ambulance services from the Redcross Society of Kenya have been put on their defence.

The contract cost the taxpayer Sh3.6 million.

An anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Tuesday ruled that Public Health and Sanitation Executive Stanley Cheruiyot, Chief Finance Officer Rose Kositany and members of the tender and evaluation committees have a case to answer.

Ms Kositany will be required to explain the whereabouts of Sh7.5 million she cannot account for.

At the same time, the court acquitted County Secretary Jonathan Soi, saying the prosecution failed to prove that he irregularly awarded Sh3.6 million to the Red Cross Society of Kenya/Medical Plus Medical Service Company for the ambulance service.

NO WRONG

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has made out a case against the 13 accused persons to warrant this court place them on their defence,” Principal Magistrate J R Ndururi ruled.

He agreed with Mr Soi's defence that he committed no wrong since he only “signed the agreement for procurement of the ambulance services on behalf of Mr Cheruiyot.”

Those put on their defence are Evaluation Committee members Chris Kipkoech Magerer, John Cheruiyot Rono, Kipng’etich Sammy Kirui, Bernard Kipng’eno Chirchir and Peter Rotich.

Others are the Tender Committee's Corazon Chepkoech, Philip Cheruiyot, Joel Kipkorir Langat, Bernard Kipkorir Kosgei, Michael Cheruiyot and Ezekiel Kipkoech Chirchir

AMBULANCE ISSUE

Mr Cheruiyot did not attend the Bomet County Government Executives meeting on January 7, 2014 when Mr Soi tabled the ambulance issue on his behalf.

The meeting chaired by Governor Isaac Ruto had on October 22, 2013 started discussion for the procurement of the ambulance services.

“The County Government entered into contract with the Red Cross Society of Kenya/Emergency Plus Medical Services Limited for the lease of Ambulance Services to the county,” Mr Ndururi said.

The magistrate ruled that Mr Soi did not single-source the ambulance service neither did he misrepresent facts at the executive's meeting as alleged by the prosecution.