Court reinstates suspended NGOs board boss

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The High Court has reinstated embattled NGOs Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed, days after he was suspended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Judge George Odunga on Monday also temporarily suspended Mr Kiunjuri’s decision to dissolve the board of the the state State corporation, which registers and regulates non-governmental organisations in Kenya.

Mr Mahamed has sued the Mr Kiunjuri, calling his suspension unlawful.

Mr Kiunjuri had on Wednesday last week dissolved the board and sent its officials, including Mr Mahamed, on compulsory leave.