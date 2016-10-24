Court reinstates suspended NGOs board boss

Monday October 24 2016

NGOs Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed.

NGOs Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed, who was on October 19, 2016 sent on compulsory leave by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By MAUREEN KAKAH
The High Court has reinstated embattled NGOs Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed, days after he was suspended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Judge George Odunga on Monday also temporarily suspended Mr Kiunjuri’s decision to dissolve the board of the the state State corporation, which registers and regulates non-governmental organisations in Kenya.

Mr Mahamed has sued the Mr Kiunjuri, calling his suspension unlawful.

Mr Kiunjuri had on Wednesday last week dissolved the board and sent its officials, including Mr Mahamed, on compulsory leave.

According to the minister, there had been numerous concerns over Mr Mahamed’s academic qualifications at the time of his interviews and subsequent appointment.

