Mr Ekumbo was arrested two weeks ago in a dramatic raid on his house in Westlands, Nairobi, where bales of sports clothing and equipment were found.

The NOC-K officials, the prosecution said, had fired some of the staff linked to the case.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Team Kenya’s Rio Olympics deputy chief of mission Ben Ekumbo will stay in remand prison longer after the anti-corruption court declined to grant him bail on Monday.

Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani denied his bond application after prosecutors told the court that they were investigating the Kenya Swimmers Federation chairman for alleged sexual abuse of young swimmers.

Ms Gandani was also told that other officials of the National Olympics Committee (NOC-K), who are facing charges emanating from mismanagement of Team Kenya in Rio, Brazil, had intimidated their junior staff, some of whom are prosecution witnesses.

STAFF FIRED

The kits were supplied by Nike for use by Team Kenya at the Olympics.

He faces charges of stealing the sports gear.