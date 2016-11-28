Court turns down Bernard Ekumbo's bond application

Monday November 28 2016

National Olympics Committee of Kenya first vice chairman Bernard Ekumbo at the Nairobi Milimani Law Courts on November 25, 2016 where he was charged with stealing $10,500 from the Ministry of Sports. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU |

National Olympics Committee of Kenya first vice-chairman Ben Ekumbo, who has been locked up till December 6, 2016. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The NOC-K officials, the prosecution said, had fired some of the staff linked to the case.

  • Mr Ekumbo was arrested two weeks ago in a dramatic raid on his house in Westlands, Nairobi, where bales of sports clothing and equipment were found.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI
Team Kenya’s Rio Olympics deputy chief of mission Ben Ekumbo will stay in remand prison longer after the anti-corruption court declined to grant him bail on Monday.

Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani denied his bond application after prosecutors told the court that they were investigating the Kenya Swimmers Federation chairman for alleged sexual abuse of young swimmers.

Ms Gandani was also told that other officials of the National Olympics Committee (NOC-K), who are facing charges emanating from mismanagement of Team Kenya in Rio, Brazil, had intimidated their junior staff, some of whom are prosecution witnesses.

STAFF FIRED

The NOC-K officials, the prosecution said, had fired some of the staff linked to the case.

Mr Ekumbo was arrested two weeks ago in a dramatic raid on his house in Westlands, Nairobi, where bales of sports clothing and equipment were found.

The kits were supplied by Nike for use by Team Kenya at the Olympics.

He faces charges of stealing the sports gear.

Ms Gandani ruled that Mr Ekumbo, who has offered to refund $10,000 that he received illegally, be remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until December 6, when the case will be mentioned.

