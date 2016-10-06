Court stops Konza trial against former PS Bitange Ndemo

Thursday October 6 2016

Former Information permanent secretary Bitange

Former Information permanent secretary Bitange Ndemo. The High Court has stopped his prosecution in a case involving the purchase of the 5,000-acre Malili ranch. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By MAUREEN KAKAH
High Court Judge Roselyn Aburili has stopped the prosecution of former Information permanent secretary Bitange Ndemo in the Sh179 million case involving the purchase of Konza City land.

The judge ruled that charges against Mr Ndemo were an abuse of the court process and discriminative.

The former PS had sued in the High Court in April to stop his prosecution, claiming that it was based on malicious intent.

He had also argued that he was charged based on information found after the Director of Public Prosecutions had closed his file.

Dr Ndemo was charged with the offense of wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, abuse of office, stealing and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was charged alongside Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, former Land commissioner Zablon Agwata, Malili directors Julius Kilonza abd Julius Nzyuko and National Police commissioner Ronald Musengi.

They were charged with stealing Sh179,134,070 and conspiring to commit a felony of theft of the said amount.