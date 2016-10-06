By MAUREEN KAKAH

High Court Judge Roselyn Aburili has stopped the prosecution of former Information permanent secretary Bitange Ndemo in the Sh179 million case involving the purchase of Konza City land.

The judge ruled that charges against Mr Ndemo were an abuse of the court process and discriminative.

The former PS had sued in the High Court in April to stop his prosecution, claiming that it was based on malicious intent.

He had also argued that he was charged based on information found after the Director of Public Prosecutions had closed his file.

Dr Ndemo was charged with the offense of wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, abuse of office, stealing and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was charged alongside Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, former Land commissioner Zablon Agwata, Malili directors Julius Kilonza abd Julius Nzyuko and National Police commissioner Ronald Musengi.

