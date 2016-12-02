Court stops doctors, nurses strike

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped a planned nationwide strike by doctors and nurses.

Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the order Friday after the Council of Governors sued the Kenya National Union of Nurses to stop its planned industrial action.

The union had issued a notice on October 10. But the judge has ordered that the strike be suspended until the matter is heard in court on December 13.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union had also issued a strike notice, citing poor remuneration.

The unions issued a 21-day strike notice, which expires on Monday, December 5.

Doctors have been demanding a 300 per cent pay increase while nurses want a raise of 25 to 40 per cent, as well as allowances.

Both unions have faulted a job evaluation report by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, claiming it had failed to indicate what they should earn.

The report says the highest-paid doctor is set to earn Sh946,000 while the lowest will get Sh342,770.