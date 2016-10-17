Court stops new instant traffic fines

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The High Court has suspended regulations on minor traffic offences which were recently effected.

Lady Justice Roselyne Aburili on Monday ordered that the regulations that introduced instant fines to be charged on minor traffic offenders a fine ranging between Sh500 and Sh10,000 to stop being implemented, temporarily.

A matatu trade union — Kenya National Union Cooperative Staff — had last week moved to court to challenge the regulations which were gazetted on September 23 and which are being enforced by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Through lawyer George Miyare, the Union sued the Authority and transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia claiming that the regulations violated the rights of those in the matatu business a right to a fair trial.