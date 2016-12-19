Judge suspends IEBC ballot tender award to Dubai firm

Monday December 19 2016

IEBC chairman Ezra Chiloba. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba. Ballot papers tender award has been suspended. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

  • The Raila Odinga-led alliance asked the court to stop IEBC from executing a contract or any transaction for the supply and delivery of the election materials, arguing that the tenders were awarded contrary to the Election laws and Public Procurement & Assets Disposals Act.
  • Cord, through lawyer James Orengo has also listed Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company and Parl Media Limited as interested parties in the case.
By MAUREEN KAKAH
The High Court has suspended the electoral commission's Sh2.5 billion ballot papers tender that was awarded to Dubai-based firm.

The order issued on Tuesday by Mr Justice George Odunga also affects the delivery of declaration forms and poll registers by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company and Parl Media Limited.

This follows an application by Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

PUBLIC INTEREST

The Raila Odinga-led alliance asked the court to stop IEBC from executing a contract or any transaction for the supply and delivery of the poll materials, arguing that the tenders were awarded contrary to the Election laws and Public Procurement & Assets Disposal Act.

Cord, through lawyer James Orengo has also listed Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company and Parl Media Limited as interested parties in the case.

IEBC gave Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company notice of award to supply 130 million ballot papers to be used in elections for six positions next year.

While issuing the orders, Judge Odunga said the case was a matter of great public interest.

CASE DOCUMENTS

He directed that the order be published in local dailies of national circulation.

Judge Odunga also directed the parties in the case to file their documents before the end of business tomorrow.

The case will be heard on December 21.

More to follow.

