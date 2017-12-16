By MAUREEN KAKAH

Trade union officials holding political positions have obtained a reprieve after the Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the implementation of a Kenya Gazette notice in which Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie directed them to resign.

Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the temporary reprieve order in a case in which Nominated ODM MP Wilson Sossion, elected MPs Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) sued the Labour CS.

“Leave granted to act as a stay of the effecting and/or implementation of the decision of the CS in a gazette notice dated December 13,” said Justice Abuodha.

The judge consequently barred Ms Kandie from effecting her decision pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The judge further certified the matter as urgent and directed that the CS be presented with copies of the case documents within 21 days.

The trio have challenged the directive issued by the said CS early this week on grounds that the directive is unlawful.

Mr Odege is the current secretary-general of the Union of Kenya Civil Servants while Mr Milemba is Kuppet national chairman.