Court suspends motion to impeach Governor Kidero

The Governor was summoned to appear before the County Assembly on Tuesday to respond to eight allegations levelled against him in the motion.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero got a reprieve after the High Court issued temporary orders blocking his impeachment motion.

Walter Mongare, Dr Kidero's communication officer, said that they had convinced Lady Justice Roselyne Aburili to stop the motion on grounds that it was politically instigated.

“It is now official we are not going to the Assembly as we have the court order,” Mr Mongare said.