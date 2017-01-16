By NATION TEAM

Hundreds of thousands of national identity cards are lying uncollected at various offices of the National Registration Bureau across the country, which will make it difficult for their owners to register as voters.

In the bureau’s offices in Central Kenya, more than 60,000 IDs are yet to be collected. According to a statement from the department, which is under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National government, 61,640 IDs are yet to reach their applicants.

In Nyeri County 8,996 cards are with the registrar, Kiambu (24,217), Murang’a (11,654), Nyandarua (6,898) and Kirinyaga 9,898.

Central Kenya regional coordinator Maina Gachuhi said officials in the department were reaching out to the applicants, asking them to collect their registration documents.

“We have applied mechanisms such as sending SMS to the applicants to collect their cards from our county offices,” Mr Gachuhi said. Chiefs have also been asked to help trace the applicants, he added.

In the Coast region, more than 35,000 IDs are yet to be collected. Senior Assistant Director Aggrey Masai, who is in charge of the region, said Mombasa County tops the list with 18,495 uncollected cards, followed by Kilifi (6, 374) Kwale (4,754), Lamu (1,699), Taita-Taveta (2,667) and Tana River with 1,153.

INTENSIVE REGISTRATION

“We have a total of 35,142 ID cards lying in our different offices within the region and we are appealing to the citizens to come out and collect them. During this month we are going to carry out intensive registration so that we ensure people get the chance to vote,” he told the Daily Nation.

In North Rift, the regional registrar of persons, Mr Paul Keitany, said over 10,000 national identification cards remain uncollected and called on applicants to collect the cards from their respective administration offices and Huduma centres to enable them resister as voters and participate in the August general elections.

Uasin Gishu county leads with 13,926 uncollected IDs followed by Nandi (6,928), Trans Nzoia (6,252), Elgeyo-Marakwet(2,214), West Pokot (3,774) and Turkana 1,521.

In Meru, some 15,341 IDs remain uncollected, with the Imenti North deputy registration officer David Kiara saying it was a drop from 30, 000 by last month. This has been boosted by the decision to take the IDs to sub-locations.

In Isiolo, 2,239 IDs are yet to be collected by their owners from Merti, Garba Tulla and Isiolo sub-counties. County Registrar Joseph Ndungu said: “We have received 900 IDs this week and owners are yet to collect them. We want owners to pick their documents in order to register as voters in the upcoming elections,” said Mr Ndungu.

DISTRIBUTE UNCOLLECTED IDS

Chiefs and their assistants have been tasked with distributing the uncollected IDs in remote areas, he said.

In Mandera 1,059 documents are yet to be picked, even as more were delivered from Nairobi. County registrar of persons Said Salim Dhadho said Mandera East was leading with 345 uncollected IDs, Mandera Central (234), Mandera West (42), Mandera North (57), Banisa (71) and Lafey (310).

Wajir County’s registration officer Mark Simiyu said 2,016 IDs are yet to be picked. Of this number, 800 are lying uncollected at the Wajir Huduma Centre.

A total of 11,671 identity cards are lying uncollected in the various offices in Embu County.

Embu Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said most of the IDs belonged to youth, with majority from Mbeere South and Mbeere North sub counties.

Rift Valley regional coordinator Wanyama Musiambo directed Chiefs and their assistants to collect and deliver uncollected identity cards to residents to enable them to register as voters.

Over 40,000 identity cards have not been collected Nakuru, Kericho, Narok, Laikipia, Bomet, Baringo and Samburu counties, he said when he launched the voter registration drive in Nakuru on Monday.