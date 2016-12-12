DNA tests to delay burial of Naivasha crash victims

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

DNA tests will be conducted on all bodies of victims of Naivasha crash tragedy.

The National Disaster Centre Director Nathan Kigotho said 36 bodies were transferred to Chiromo mortuary while six others are at Kenyatta University mortuary.

He said the bodies will be released to relatives for burial after two weeks, when results of the DNA tests will be released.

He said identification of bodies will start Monday afternoon but added that those identified will also be subjected to DNA tests.

Mr Kigotho said the tests would help prevent release of wrong bodies to relatives for burial.

The Saturday night smash-up claimed the lives of 42 Kenyans after lorry ferrying inflammable materials allegedly lost control and hit vehicles from oncoming traffic at Karai area on the Naivasha-Nakuru road.