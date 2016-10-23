DP Ruto directs police to tackle cattle rustling

By MAGATI OBEBO

Deputy President William Ruto has directed security agencies to stop cattle theft incidents in the country.

Mr Ruto, who addressed residents in Kisii County on Sunday, called for stiffer laws to be enacted to deal with the vice.

The deputy president described rustlers as goons whose activities derail development efforts.

“At this age and time we will not allow such fools to determine how we relate as communities. These are people who should not be allowed to dictate the direction we are heading to as a people,” Mr Ruto said.

In his 13th visit to the regions, he presided over a church fundraiser at Nyabururu Catholic Church.

Mr Ruto's visit comes a day after eight people were injured during a clash between Kisiis and Kipsigis communities on Saturday, a conflict that broke out about two months ago.

Six suffered arrow injuries and two GSU officers were accidentally shot by their colleague. They were admitted at Kisii Level Five hospital and are out of danger.

The deputy president instructed security agencies in all cattle rustling hotspots across the country to ensure the vice is stopped.

He said the incidents are common in Narok, Transmara, Pokot, Baringo and Marakwet counties.

On development, the DP said the national government has set aside Sh300 million to facilitate the construction of technical institutions in Bobasi, Kitutu Chache South and Nyaribari Chache constituencies.

He also said each sub-county in the region will have its own technical college to enable youth acquire skills to improve their lives.

“Even as we do this some people are making noise. Let them continue but we now know that the electorates are now wiser,” he said.

JUBILEE AGENDA

Additionally, he said the government has set aside more than Sh4.5 billion to fund free maternal health.

“This is meant to end wanton deaths of our mothers who often die while giving birth at home,” he said.

The Jubilee Party's second-in-command said the project to install electricity in schools is still on course and only a few schools are remaining.

He added that most homes have benefited from the nationwide programme (Last Mile Project).

To that effect, the government - he said - has procured 1,000 transformers to see the task through.

“We want all people be it mama mboga and hustlers to benefit from this programme,” the DP said.

On politics, the DP told off those counting the number of times he has visited the region, saying “I will be coming until you get tired. Nobody should bother a person for visiting his homeland".

In attendance were Senators Chris Obure (Kisii) and Hosea Ojwang (Nominated); and MPs were Richard Onyonka ( Kitutu Chache South), Zebedeo Opore (Bonchari), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache) and Mary Emase (Teso South).