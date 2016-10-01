By BRIAN MUREITHI

Deputy President William Ruto has threatened to sue activist Boniface Mwangi over an alleged slanderous remark he posted in his twitter account.

Mr Ruto said that Mr Mwangi posted the tweet on September 28 linking him to the murder of businessman Jacob Juma.

“This tweet is false and malicious. The words in their ordinary and plain meaning are defamatory and they have severely injured our client’s reputation. His reputation as a national leader has been gravely undermined by the said tweet,” said Mr Ruto’s lawyer Kioko Kilukumi.

Mr Kilukumi demanded that Mr Mwangi acknowledges the libelous statement and further offer an immediate apology, retraction and clarification within seven days from Thursday, or else he would be moving to court to seek for damages.

“Failing this, our client will proceed to file an action against you for damages, both general and exemplary, among other remedies,” he said.

Mr Kilukumi lamented that the tweet, as at Thursday 9.30AM, had garnered 556 retweets and 476 likes as well as comments from several people, whom he said now view his client as a murderer and a thief, adding that digital posts are public and permanent.

“This leaves a permanent damage on our client’s reputation as he has been exposed to shame, hatred, contempt, anguish and animosity. He has as a result been injured and continues to be injured in his political career,” added Mr Kilukumi.