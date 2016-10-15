By ELVIS ONDIEKI

The Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to probe the Nairobi Senator for declaring himself the acting president at a burial on Friday.

Senator Mike Mbuvi alias Sonko proclaimed that since President Uhuru Kenyatta is away on official trip in Togo he has assumed the acting position.

He said: “As the acting President, let me read the President’s speech.” Mr Mbuvi had attended the burial of former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti's husband in Mutungoni, Athi River.

Mr Keriako Tobiko wants Mr Mbuvi interrogated on his disruptive conduct at the burial of Mr Dolamu Henry Oduwole.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip aired by various TV stations and widely shared on social media platforms in which Senator Sonko is captured engaging in disruptive conduct,” read part of Mr Tobiko’s letter emailed to Mr Boinnet on Friday.

Videos of the event show Mr Sonko drawing cheers from the crowd when he says he is the temporary President.

“As we speak, you the Kamba, now you have the position of the acting president in Kenya. President Uhuru is in Togo, Deputy President William Ruto is in France. I am number three in command: politically, influence-wise and socially. I am now the acting president of the republic of Kenya,” the Senator said.

But his speech was interrupted by the mourners, forcing the politician to throw insults at them: “Kwendeni kabisa huko (Away with you)."

Thus, Mr Tobiko said he wants the senator probed “for appropriate action”.