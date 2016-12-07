As the grandstanding, accusations and counter-accusations by government and striking doctors continued on Wednesday, life was nasty, short and brutish for some patients in public hospitals.

At the Coast General hospital in Mombasa, a 65-year-old diabetic, Lucy Fumba, whose leg was amputated hours before the strike, died after being abandoned by the health workers.

“She had been in the hospital for a month,” said her daughter, Ms Margaret Mganga. “Her wound was unwashed. There was no one to give her medicine.”

Tudor and Port Reitz district hospitals were also closed.

Kilifi County government stopped admissions to its health facilities as two babies born prematurely at Malindi Sub-County Hospital were referred to the private Tawfiq Hospital.

Msambweni Referral Hospital in Kwale County was also deserted. In the male surgical ward, 17 patients lay helpless on the beds, as did three children and two women. Mr Shee Mwacharo underwent renal surgery on Saturday, but was among those left at the hospital.

“The operation went well but since the strike started on Monday, we have not been getting any treatment and we cannot go home because of his condition,” said his nephew.

An Aids patient photographed by the Nation being assisted by security guards to drink her porridge at Kisumu County Hospital died on Tuesday night.

Ms Millicent Awino, from Seme Sub-County, was among critically ill patients that could not get treatment.

On Tuesday, Ms Awino could not eat or talk. The disturbingly weak Awino could not even hold a mug. She had lost her memory and could not remember her relatives. She just whispered that she was from Seme.

PATIENTS TRANSFERED

“I do not know whether she will make it,” said Ms Elizabeth Akoth, a hospital cleaner.

In Siaya County, a four-year-old girl died. Kakamega County Hospital was desolate, save for a few patients waiting for their relatives to collect them.

This was despite assurances by the county director of medical services, Dr David Oluoch, that arrangements were being made to resume work.

The head of communication, Mr Sumba Juma, said the county government had approached faith-based hospitals to attend to expectant mothers and other patients.

Hospital administrator Samuel Waweru said he had been instructed by the health executive, Ms Peninah Mukabane, not to let journalists in.

More than 400 patients have been transferred from the Embu Level Five Hospital since the strike began, Medical Superintendent Henry Njiru said.

Dr Njiru said only 14 patients remained in the 500-bed referral institution.

These did not require specialised treatment and were being taken care of by about 20 nurses on contract or in managerial positions.

At Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, only mental health patients remained.

County health chief officer James Gitonga said all in-patients were picked up or transferred to private facilities, especially five mission hospitals.

On Tuesday, 10 babies were transferred to Cottolengo Mission Hospital, Chaaria, for incubation, the hospital’s administrator, Brother Giancarlo Chiesa, said. They had to recall staff from leave as a result.

Staff recalls were also reported at St Theresa’s Mission Hospital-Kiirua, in Buuri Sub-County, which had patients from as far away as Moyale in Marsabit County, said the hospital’s administrator, Sister Mary Agnes Nkatha.

In Eldoret, expectant and lactating mothers found the children’s clinic at the Uasin Gishu District Hospital closed, with Health Executive Margaret Chepkwony saying: “We are only attending to emergencies.”

Ms Fatma Ibrahim, who had taken her four month old daughter for vaccination was consequently forced to go back home.

“I cannot afford the high charges in private clinics. I don’t know that to do,” she said.