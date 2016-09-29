Nigerian drug lord deported from Kenya on presidential order sneaks back

Thursday September 29 2016

PHOTO | FILE Anthony Chinedu.

Controversial Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu. A Nigerian drug lord Emmanuel Peter Lovembe, who was deported from Kenya in 2013 alongside Mr Chinedu, was Wednesday arrested in Kayole after he sneaked back into the country. PHOTO | FILE  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By ANGIRA ZADOCK
A Nigerian drug lord who was deported from Kenya in 2013 following a presidential order was Wednesday arrested in Kayole, Nairobi, after he sneaked back into the country.

Mr Emmanuel Peter Lovembe was arrested in Kayole estate on Wednesday at around 2pm.

On Thursday morning, the suspect was picked from the station by detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) for interrogation.

In June 2013, he was arrested and deported together with Anthony Chinedu for involvement in narcotics trafficking.

Three months later he also sneaked back and was arrested in Donholm estate

He was arrested together with a Kenyan woman, Ms Virginia Wakini, who had just arrived from Tanzania via Namanga border when police raided their house.

He confessed to have come back using different identification documents through Namanga.