By BRIAN MOSETI

Court of Appeal Judge Wanjiru Karanja on Wednesday faulted the vetting process of judges and magistrates.

Justice Karanja, who was being interviewed for the post of Deputy Chief Justice, claimed the vetting has affected how judges write judgments as it “painted them as corrupt or not fit to hold office for the flimsiest reasons.”

Justice Karanja said making judges explain deposits into their bank accounts was self-incriminating, something she said courts don't agree with.

She told the Judicial Service Commission that the vetting of Judiciary officers could have been done better.

She also said the 2003 "radical surgery" purge in the Judiciary was unfair.

She said judges and magistrates who lost their jobs should have been given fair hearings.

In 2003, dozens of judges and magistrates were implicated in corruption by a committee, which recommended that the affected jurists be prosecuted immediately.