Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Kenya Police Service Joel Kitili has said the traffic department and the station commanders are the most corrupt.

He recommended that some corruption cases involving officers be dealt with at the station level under police regulations.

He said the Service Standing Orders (SSO) had a section on "offences against discipline" that could deal with corruption cases.

Mr Kitili was speaking during the second Inspector General Conference at the Safari Park on Wednesday.

He said corruption cases involving police officers were taking too long to be concluded, hindering the fight against the vice.

Mr Kitili also said there were unnecessary roadblocks across the country.

"Most of them serve no purpose and we have communicated this officially," he said.

He also urged the county commanders to deal with complaints from members of public.

"At the police headquarters we are receiving so many complaints. Please deal with them at the local level," he said.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said police officers should shake off the corrupt tag to enhance their good relationship with the community.

He also accused the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) of intimidating police officers.