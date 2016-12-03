By FAROUK MWABEGE

The Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community Phyllis Kandie has urged people with disabilities to participate in governance by voting and vying for elective posts.

In a speech read by Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Ms Kandie said disabled people have a right to vie for any position.

Also, she urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make polling stations friendly to the group.

“Although there are special positions which have been set aside for you both in national and county assemblies I would like to encourage you to compete for the other positions,” she said in her speech during the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Baraza Park in Kwale Town on Saturday.

David Sonkok, chairperson of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, said at least 30 per cent of members of parliament should consist of disabled people.

That, he said, would be an indication that Kenyans value the disable.