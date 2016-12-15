By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A lawyer who retired President Daniel arap Moi has denied instructing to sell land being claimed by a bank chief, a businessman and a university wants to be enjoined in the dispute.

Lawyer Samson Omwanza Ombati and a businessman, Mr Andrew Sunkuli, asked the court to allow them to produce evidence regarding instructions from Mr Moi to sell the Sh300 million land.

Mr Sunkuli is a director of a company Mr Moi has interests in.

Mr Omwanza and Mr Sunkuli say that they processed the sale and handed over the proceeds to Mr Moi, who has denied this.

The ownership dispute pits Muthaiga Luxury Homes Ltd, a company associated with Equity Bank chief executive James Mwangi, the United States International University, Maestro Connections Health Systems Ltd and Mr Moi.

In a counter-claim filed by lawyer Fred Ngatia, Mr Moi says Mr Omwanza and Mr Sunkuli are strangers to him.

He says Mr Omwanza was questioned by police but “was unable to present any such instructions”.

Mr Omwanza and Mr Sunkuli’s lawyer, Mr Katwa Kigen is seeking to be allowed “to avail to the court what Omwanza and Sunkuli know about the issue in dispute”.

Mr Moi is asking the court to return the land to him.