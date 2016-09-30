By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County doctors have called off their three-week strike after successful negotiations between their union and the county administration.

The doctors were complaining about delayed salaries, promotions and the county’s alleged failure to remit statutory deductions such as the NHIF and NSSF fees in the past eight months.

Speaking during a press briefing at City Hall today, Health Executive Bernard Muia said the stalemate had ended after a meeting between the county officials and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) resolved the issues raised.

“I can now confirm that the union and the county have agreed to agree and it is my pleasure to announce that the strike is officially off,” said Dr Muia.

Dr Muia assured residents that they can now receive treatment as the hospitals were operational with immediate effect.

KMPDU Nairobi branch Secretary-General Thuranira Kaugiria said under the signed return-to-work formula, doctors received one-month salaries and the arrears for the remaining five months will be paid with their September salaries.

Also, he said, those without appointed letters were given the documents.

Dr Kaugiria further said the first batch of doctors will be promoted by October 7.

Additionally, it was agreed that the county will withdraw all court cases it had lodged against the union and doctors will not be victimized for participating in the industrial action.

“The county has committed to all our demands and we are ready to resume work,” said Dr Kaugiria.

At the same time, addressing the meeting, the union's national secretary-general Ouma Olunga condemned the county administration for failing to negotiate with doctors, saying that is what led to the strike.

He said: “It is unfair for doctors to go on strike in a bid to get their salaries. But we sympathize with patients for what they went through as we were not working.”

Dr Olunga urged doctors to be upbeat when they report to work as their issues had been taken care of.