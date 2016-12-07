By EUNICE KILONZO

The Ministry of Health has said they had extended an offer to review the doctors’ salaries which would take effect from January 1, next year but the health workers turned it down.

The offer, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, would see a medical intern doctor earn nearly double their basic salary in the new review.

That is, from Sh35, 910 to Sh71, 890 exclusive of allowances. After the allowances, they would take home a maximum of Sh186, 214 for job group L.

For the Group [M and above] who are medical officers, they will earn a minimum of Sh196, 924 and the highest paid doctor would take home between Sh450, 060 to Sh560, 980.

Dr Mailu said the deal, a return-to-work- formula “emanated from the doctors themselves, we even exceeded what they asked for.”

He said: “After the offer was tabled, the negotiating teams took a 15-minute break to consult but the doctors never came back; they walked away.”

But according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), they walked away because of the imminent arrest after a warrant was issued by the Labour court, insisting they would only continue the talks after the court order is withdrawn.

Later, the union said: “The eal is unacceptable, we would never even consider it”.

They argued that the health crisis would be “solvable by implementing the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The union decried how they were “belittled” and even disrespected by their counterparts from the Government, according to a statement to newsrooms.

Further, the Union said that in the event that no solution is arrived by December 12, Jamuhuri Day, “KMPDU will call for a 24-hour complete stoppage of all clinical services in private hospitals, private clinics, and Mission hospitals on December 13, 2016.”

Dr Mailu said on the other hand, their negotiations with the nurses was “cordial” and they hope to resume their talks on Thursday morning.

INFANT DIES

And as the doctors and government engaged in unfruitful talks, an infant died on Wednesday moments after being born at the Kapenguria County Hospital in West Pokot County.

Mrs Jane Cheyech, the mother, had travelled from Konyao North Pokot Sub-county about 80 kilometers to the hospital to deliver.

On reaching the health facility, she went into labour but there was no medic to assist her due the ongoing nationwide strike.

“She was assisted by a well-wisher to deliver but unfortunately the infant died…the infant was later buried in Lotukech, in Kishaunet,” a family member disclosed.