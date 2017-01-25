Give us more time for talks, doctors tell court

Wednesday January 25 2017

Doctors’ union officials will appear before

Doctors’ union officials will appear before Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa on January 26, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

By MAUREEN KAKAH
Doctors have moved to court seeking an extension of the negotiation period with the ministry of Health over their pay demands.

Through their eight union officials, they want the Employment and Labour Relations Court to temporarily halt their previously suspended jail sentence and allow more time for talks.

Their lawyer Edgar Washika says case documents that they want the sentence order reviewed and the officials granted favourable bail terms.

The union also wants the court to order the Council of Governors and the ministry of Health not to frustrate negotiations or the officials on the subject matter.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa has certified the matter as urgent and directed the officials to appear before her on Thursday.

