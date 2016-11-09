By AFP

Republican Donald Trump has won the US presidency with at least 290 electoral votes, securing more than the 270 he needed to succeed Barack Obama.

His Democratic rival Hillary Clinton had 218 electoral votes, a crushing defeat for the former secretary of state.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on projections made by US television networks.

The only states yet to be called are Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire.

TRUMP (290)

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arizona (11)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (29)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1 - state splits its votes)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (3)

Nebraska (5)

North Carolina (15)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (20)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (38)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (5)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

CLINTON (218)

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (20)

Maine (3 out of 4)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

Nevada (6)

New York (29)

Oregon (7)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington state (12)